POLICE: Greenville toddler's death was homicide

Police say the death of a toddler was a homicide.

Greenville police say they were called to Vidant Medical Center a week ago by Pitt County Department of Social Services about a potential case of child abuse.

The 18-month old victim, Isiah Gillis, was hospitalized with a serious head injury.

The boy died the next day and police say the Pitt County Medical Examiner's Office this week ruled the death a homicide.

No arrests have yet been made in the toddler's death, according to police.

