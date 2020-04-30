POLICE: Greenville toddler's death was homicide

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - Police say the death of a toddler was a homicide.
Greenville police say they were called to Vidant Medical Center a week ago by Pitt County Department of Social Services about a potential case of child abuse.
The 18-month old victim, Isiah Gillis, was hospitalized with a serious head injury.
The boy died the next day and police say the Pitt County Medical Examiner's Office this week ruled the death a homicide.
No arrests have yet been made in the toddler's death, according to police.