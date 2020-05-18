POLICE: Goldsboro sex crimes date back to 2006

A man has been charged in a sex crimes case involving a child that took place over many years.

George Washington, of Goldsboro, was arrested Monday on two counts of first-degree statutory rape, two counts of statutory sex offense/rape, and two counts of statutory sex offense.

Goldsboro police say they learned of the allegations on April 13th and say the charges stem back to 2006.

Police say the 45-year-old Washington and the victim knew each other.

Washington was jailed on a $1 million bond and will have his first court appearance on Tuesday.

