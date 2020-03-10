POLICE: Enterprise employee locked baby in car while she worked

An Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee is accused of locking her baby in a vehicle while she worked all day at one of their locations here in Eastern Carolina.

Roanoke Rapids police say Cheneece Steed is charged with misdemeanor child neglect.

Police say they were alerted on Monday by Halifax County Social Services that an Enterprise employee was keeping her child in a vehicle at the Becker Drive location.

Today police went to the business and found the eight-month-old in a Chevrolet Impala with the windows rolled up and the doors locked. While officers monitored the baby's welfare, other officers contacted the mother who was working at the business.

The woman, who is from Macon, was released on a $2,500 bond by a magistrate.

Police say the baby was released back to the mother and her father at the request of D.S.S. They add that the car did not belong to the rental agency.

