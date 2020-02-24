POLICE: Cell phone distraction leads to runaway pickup truck

Police say a driver distracted by his phone caused a runaway pickup truck to crash into a Greenville convenience store this morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Charles Boulevard at the Han-Dee Hugo's BP station.

Greenville police say the driver thought the pickup truck was in park and when he got out the door automatically locked. The truck then lurched forward, and officers say the man tried to open the door, but he couldn't do it in time.

There were a couple of customers inside at the time, along with workers, and fortunately, no one was near the door at the time of the crash.

The driver, who cut his hand trying to stop the truck, will be charged with failure to reduce speed, according to police.

