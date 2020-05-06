POLICE: Brynn Marr peeper suspect nabbed

A man who police say was caught on video peeping into windows of homes in one Jacksonville neighborhood has been nabbed.

Phoenix Pena-Camp was charged today on three counts of first-degree trespassing, secret peeping, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Jacksonville police began investigating several weeks ago after a man was spotted peeping into homes in the Brynn Marr neighborhood.

One video was posted in the Ring Neighbors portal, a social network that lets Ring device owners to share information with neighbors and police.

The 28-year-old Pena-Camp, who lives in Brynn Marr, was jailed on a $3,500 bond.

