POLICE: Shooting investigation in Kinston, one dead, at least one more injured

The Kinston Police Department is investigating a homicide, according to a post from their Facebook page.

The post says there was a shooting on New Bern Road in Kinson on Feb. 8 a little after 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a black male, 27, of Kinston, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lenoir County EMS began treating the victim and transported him to UNC Lenoir Hospital. He later died at the hospital

Officers then learned that another person had been taken to the same hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds. The victim was a black male, 26, of Kinston.

The second victim was later transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-4020 or Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Police are still investigating the homicide.