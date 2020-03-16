PITT COUNTY: No coronavirus cases confirmed, still waiting on 11 results

Pitt County says there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, while there are several tests still awaiting results.

A county spokesman says to date 16 people have been tested for COVID-19 and five of those tests have come back as negative.

Spokesman Mike Emory says they are still waiting on the results of 11 tests. He said there have been no positive tests so far in Pitt County.

There have been a handful of positive tests in Eastern Carolina, including those in Craven, Onslow, Wayne & Wilson counties.

