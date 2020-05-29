PGV starting to see more air travelers

As the United States starts to slowly open back up, airports are starting to see more traffic, and that includes here in the east.

The Pitt Greenville Airport says their 50 passenger planes have been anything but packed, but they're starting to see an increase in travelers.

Some passengers at the Pitt Greenville Airport are nervous about traveling, but they can't wait any longer.

Will Hyde says this is his first time in an airport in a few months.

“I think a lot of people will still be apprehensive for a while. I still don’t plan to travel a lot. I’m typically the type of person that’s on a plane a few times a month but for now only when I have to get on a plane is when I plan to at the moment,” Hyde said.

Pitt Greenville Airport Executive Director, Bill Hopper said that traffic was so slow, any passengers at all is a positive.

Hopper said the airport did have to layoff some workers, but with more air travel, they are able to do more.

Hopper said, “We are bringing employees back slowly. There is some talk about expanding the schedule a little bit in a couple of months.”

And the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, is ready for summer travelers. They’ve updated their security procedures that should roll out around mid June

That includes more cleaning, keeping and scanning your own boarding pass and of course, social distancing.

Hopper said he wants people to know that they are open, they are flying and they are ready to serve the community. Just make sure you're taking necessary precautions to protect yourself and other people.

The TSA also wants passengers to remember to pack smart. This can prevent TSA officers from touching contents inside a bag and reduce the potential for cross-contamination.