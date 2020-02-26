Company rejects PETA billboard honoring cows killed in crash

An advertising company says it likely won't accept a request from an animal rights group to erect a billboard memorializing 21 cows killed in a tractor-trailer crash in North Carolina.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals had said Monday that it wanted to place a billboard at the site along Interstate 40 near Winston-Salem where the truck overturned, ``in honor of the cows who were injured and killed.''

A spokeswoman for Lamar Advertising Co. of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said the company received the request, but doesn't accept advertising from the group.

Representatives have said in the past that PETA violated policies regarding content on billboards.