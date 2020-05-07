PCC to hold virtual graduation

One of the largest community colleges in the area has announced its spring graduation ceremony plans.

Pitt Community College in Winterville announced that the school will hold an online graduation ceremony for the nearly 1,200 members of the Class of 2020.

Together, those students earned over 1,800 degrees, diplomas, and certificates.

The ceremony will be held on June 1st, and students can upload photos and add special messages that will be displayed as their names are individually announced.

The ceremony will also feature remarks from both the college president and SGA president.

Once the ceremony has gone live it will be viewable for one year.