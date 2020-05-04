PCC to help business owners apply for federal loans

Advisors at Pitt Community College's Small Business Center say they're ready to help business owners apply for the second round of federal assistance loans.

Congress and President Trump approved more money last month for the Paycheck Protection Program.

Funds for the program ran out earlier than expected, forcing the government to pump in hundreds of billions of additional dollars.

The PPP helps small businesses cover expenses, including payroll, for up to eight weeks.

Much of this latest round of money is going to small banks.

So far, more than 56,000 loans have been approved through the PPP in North Carolina, paying out more than $4.2 billion to the state's small businesses.

