PCC hosts blood drive

Dozens of students and staff at Pitt Community College donated blood Wednesday to help the Red Cross meet its critical needs.

More than 40 donors made time on campus to make a potentially life saving blood donation.

The American Red Cross says they currently have a critical need for all blood types but type "O" is in greatest need.

Donors we spoke with say it's convenient to be able to donate on campus, and great to give back to the community.

Staff member Angela Moore is one of the much needed type "O" donors and says it's important to donate to others because you never know when your time of need might arise.

Moore says, "I would hope someone would actually come and donate on my behalf so there's enough blood available."

The Red Cross says each donation can help save up to three lives.

