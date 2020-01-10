PCC hosting information session for upcoming BioWork course

If you're interested in a job in pharmaceuticals, an upcoming course may help you prepare.

Pitt Community College is hosting an information session on Monday, January 13 to showcase the college's BioWork course for the spring semester.

The course is a one-semester, 120 course that prepares students to enter the pharmaceutical industry as entry-level process technicians.

Once they complete the course, they'll be allowed to take a nationally recognized State Process Technician Certification Exam. Students will also complete a course that covers resume writing, interviewing skills and more to get them prepared for the workforce.

At the end of the semester, school leaders say there will be a pharmaceutical job fair with local industry partners.

The information session is free and runs from 6- 8 p.m at the Walter and Marie Williams Science Building on campus. No reservations are needed.

The course will be offered Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 6-10 pm starting January 28.