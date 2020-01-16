PCC holds breakfast in honor of MLK Jr.

Breakfast was served Thursday morning at Pitt Community College in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 8th annual MLK Scholarship Tribute Breakfast hosted Cheri Beasley as its keynote speaker, the first African-American woman to serve as Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court.

Beasley said King's legacy has had an impact on all of us. "When I think about my grandparents and great grandparents who did not have the same opportunities that I had for education and for my career and service, and I think about them and I think about Dr. King and I think about all the people who made a sacrifice - not really just for me but for all of us," she said.

One woman who helped put the breakfast together, Regina Garcia, echoed the same sentiment as Beasley. "So much of what he did can be seen in what we're able to do today, and also can be used as a reference for perhaps what we need to continue to do," she explained.

Two students also received MLK scholarships, given in special remembrance of another trailblazer, Lucille Gorham. Gorham was the first African-American woman to serve on the Pitt County Board of Education.