PCC, Sheriff's Office collaborating to implement education for inmates

Many times people charged with crimes will post bond and get out of jail.

From time to time, something else comes up and they are back behind bars. Now there is a program in place to hopefully put more people on a promising track.

The program is a collaboration between the Pitt County Sheriff's Office and Pitt Community College. This is part of the sheriff's goal to cut back on repeat offenders. She says addiction and poverty play a role in people ending up back in jail, but they want to educate inmates. Part of the education will include life skills, general education, and job readiness training. The sheriff's office says these inmates will hopefully be able to continue their education at PCC or in college once they are released.

The sheriff's office also said the inmates will not leave their confinement area.

