PCC Foundation surpasses $1 million goal

The Pitt Community College Foundation’s yearlong campaign to raise funding for the college’s VISIONS Career Development & Scholarship Program has surpassed its $1 million-goal.

For the past year, PCC’s chief fundraising organization has focused on securing funds to match a significant financial pledge from the Eddie & Jo Allison Smith Family Foundation. The Smiths, who are longtime PCC supporters, promised to provide as much as $2 million to VISIONS by matching every dollar the PCC Foundation raised for the program in 2019 with $2 from their charitable organization.

PCC Foundation Executive Director Beth Sigmon said the VISIONS Match Campaign’s success means the VISIONS program endowment is well positioned to continue providing tutoring, mentoring, career exploration and scholarships to the Pitt County high school students who need it.

In the more than 15 years since VISIONS began through a partnership between the PCC Foundation, Pitt County Schools and the Smith Family Foundation, nearly 1,000 Pitt County high school students have received the guidance and support they needed in order to complete high school and move into higher education and/or the workplace.