Overnight shooting in Alabama: 7 killed in Valhermoso Springs

VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County authorities are on the scene of a deadly incident in Valhermoso Springs.

Morgan County investigators on the scene of a homicide on Talacuh Road in Valhermoso Springs, Alabama. (Source: WAFF)

The 911 call came in just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday night about shots fired on Talucah Road. Emergency crews say they found seven bodies inside the home after putting the fire out. Officials say they believe those victims were shot.

Police are not confirming the victim’s identities at this point, only confirming that the victims are all adults.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Mike Swafford said there were no survivors inside the home but neighbors have been able to provide some tips that they’re using to chase down leads.

Investigators are trying to piece together what happened, and said on social media that there are no suspects in custody but they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the area.

Swafford says they’re calling for assistance in processing such an overwhelming scene.

“We have called in assistance from the Madison County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit, they’ll partner with ours to process the scene.” Swafford said. “Our agencies are very capable but any time there are multiple bodies, it is a substantial task, so we’ll be out here for the rest of the night and most of tomorrow.”

