Over 40,000 pounds of sausage products recalled

(KEYC) — Jowett Farms Corporation is recalling approximately 42,587 pounds of raw pork trimmings that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States.

The Canadian sow processing company said the raw pork trimmings were imported on April 2 and further processed into sausage products before being sold at supermarkets across the U.S.

The items being recalled include:



20-oz. plastic wrapped tray packages containing sausage links of "Jewel-Osco Sheboygan Brand Bratwurst – Made in Illinois” with a sell-by date of 4/17/20;

20-oz. plastic wrapped tray packages containing sausage links of “Jewel-Osco Mild Italian Sausage” with a sell-by date of 4/17/20; and



20-oz. plastic wrapped tray packages containing sausage links of "Jewel-Osco Hot Italian Sausage” with a sell-by date of 4/17/20.

The products subject to recall also bear establishment number “EST. 779” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) mark of inspection.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said these items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and Wisconsin.

The FSIS says the problem was discovered during one of its routine surveillance activities of imported products.

There have not yet been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions after consuming these products.

The FSIS stated that its main concern is that some of these products may be in consumers’ freezers. To protect consumers, the agency is encouraging anyone who purchased these products to not consume them and throw them away.

Anyone concerned about a reaction is encouraged to contact a health care provider.

