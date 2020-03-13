Outer Banks non-profit postpones fundraiser because of coronavirus concerns

A non-profit on the Outer Banks is postponing it's annual fundraiser because of coronavirus concerns.

N.E.S.T., which is a non-profit dedicated to the protection and conservation of sea turtles and other marine wildlife on the Outer Banks, is postponing its 25th annual fundraiser scheduled for Sunday, March 29.

The N.E.S.T. Board of Directors says the decision comes after they received guidance from state health officials. Organizers will continue to accept donated items for the raffle and silent auction.

Funds raised from the event support sea turtle nest protection, data collection, stranding response/rescue, rehabilitation and public education.

Organizers plan to reschedule the event in the fall.