Outdoor seating prohibited at Carteret County restaurants

Carteret County leaders are reminding people that outdoor seating at restaurants are prohibited as businesses close their doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say the executive order put in place by Governor Cooper to close bars and restaurants to dine-in customers includes restrictions to outdoor seating. The Department of Health and Human Services says outdoor seating could cause the virus to spread.

Carteret County is asking businesses follow this order. They say people can still support local restaurants through take out, delivery or curbside pick-up.