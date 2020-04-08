Orange County nursing home has at least 60 cases, two deaths

Governor Roy Cooper says that testing at a nursing home in our state has confirmed at least 60 cases of COVID-19.

Cooper says that the nursing home is in Orange County. He says seven of those with cases have been hospitalized while two have died.

The governor says we have to do everything possible to prevent an outbreak at congregate settings.

Cooper says enough testing supplies have been accumulated to respond quickly and aggressively to assess patients and staff in these situations.

"This increased testing will tell us which employees or residents may have the virus but aren't showing symptoms so they can be isolated," Cooper said.

The governor says in coordination with local state health departments, facilities that have residents with the virus will group them into separate area of the facility to make sure they are cared for by a separate group of staff. Cooper says this will prevent interactions with residents and staff who are not COVID-19 positive.