Optometrist's safety reminders for applying contact lenses

The C.D.C. says an estimated 45 million people wear contact lenses. The C.D.C. also says to avoid touching your eyes to protect yourself from the coronavirus. An optometrist has tips on how to stay safe when applying contacts.

Scott McIntosh with Carolina Vision Care, in Greenville, says it's true you can contact viruses by touching your eyes.

"If you touch your eyes, touch your face, you're much more likely to develop any kind of viral infection; not only the coronavirus," said McIntosh.

When wearing contact lenses, it's nearly impossible to avoid touching your face when putting them on. In fact, Dr. Scott McIntosh says you're likely to touch your face more often than others.

Mcintosh said, "Sometimes if they become a little bit uncomfortable throughout the day. If the contact lenses aren't fitting properly, you just inadvertently touch your eyes."

McIntosh says contact lenses are safe so long as you wash your hands with soap and water before and after application, and follow the manufacturer's instructions. And the contacts that can be thrown away every day are best.

"The safest type of contact lenses to wear are the daily, disposable contact lens where you throw them away at the end of the day," McIntosh said.

And McIntosh says to never try your own cleaning techniques.

"Never spit on the lenses. That's the absolute worst thing you can do."

And glasses and contacts are both safe when you clean properly.

"Contact lenses aren't inherently any less safe infection-wise as long as you maintain proper hygiene," McIntosh

When it comes to glasses protecting you from droplets into the eyes, McIntosh says that only works if the glasses wrap around the side of your face and protect you from above and below.

Carolina Vision Care is only accepting urgent eye patients at this time and has postponed routine eye exam appointments.