Operation Spring Hope leads to 30 drug arrests in Craven County

A two month long drug operation has lead to thirty arrests in Craven County.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office detailed operation 'Spring Hope' Tuesday, a 60-day effort lead by information that Sheriff Chip Hughes says came largely from citizens in the community.

The seizure of heroin, meth, cocaine, marijuana and numerous prescription drugs equaled roughly 600 doses with a street value of approximately $20,000.

Hughes says the operation also lead to a number of other charges, including child abuse and possession of illegal weapons.

With overdoses and the number of crimes increasing throughout the pandemic, Hughes says it's even more critical that their mission continues. "Have we had to adjust the way we're doing business? Absolutely. We continue to be very careful but our day-to-day activities, we have to continue. The criminals continue to do that. Our citizens are the victims, and therefore we have to help them out and do whatever we can to curtail that."

District Attorney Scott Thomas also says that his office is continuing to process as many cases as they can during the pandemic and they are working with the sheriff's office to manage the jail population with the Department of Corrections not accepting new inmates at this time.