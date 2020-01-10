Onslow Sheriff's Office K9 competing in national TV show

A sheriff's K9 officer in Eastern Carolina is getting national attention. Bonito will represent North Carolina and the Onslow County Sheriff's Office on a national stage next week on the television show America's Top Dog.

The pair will be on next Wednesday's episode of the A&E TV show, which kicked off their latest season last week.

Sergeant Dawn Jauernik said they were selected out of more than 700 applicants. They flew to Los Angeles to shoot the episode, where they competed against 4 other teams.

If they win, they have a chance to make it to the final episode, where the top five best-scoring teams from the entire season compete to be America's Top Dog.

Sergeant Jauernik said she and Bonito trained intensely from the moment they learned the obstacles and commands to the time they left for LA. She said Bonito keeps this community safe as a K-9 officer and had a chance to show off his skills via television.

"In my opinion he's good. He listens well. We spend a lot of time together. So we have an amazing bond, and I know, and I've seen working, in live deployments, he will do whatever I ask of him,” said Jauernik.

Sergeant Jauernik knows the outcome of the episode, but of course, did not give it away. She did say, she's proud of Bonito but wants people to tune in next Wednesday to see if he wins.