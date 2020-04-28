Onslow Memorial honors employees on National Superhero Day

Tuesday is National Superhero Day, a day started by Marvel employees in 1995 to celebrate fictional superheroes, but the day has taken on a new meaning, especially this year, as healthcare workers are on the frontlines fighting COVID-19.

Onslow Memorial Hospital shared photos of their superheroes. The hospital has 1,000 clinical staff members. Hospital leaders they are thankful for all the support from their community in recent weeks.

Jacksonville and Onslow County first responders put together a parade for them, and they've had several donations of supplies and food.

Their CEO, Penny Burlingame, whose background is in nursing, says her staff is dedicated to being there for the community during a time that has become scary for many people. "It's never a burden for a healthcare worker to care for people, that's what they chose to do. But what's associated with that daily work, and your daily walk in a day, is magnified tenfold for those patients who may be a COVID patient or a person who they suspect may be a COVID patient. Know that we're here for you all and we so appreciate your support"

Burlingame says they're always taking donations of masks, gloves, and other personal protective equipment. They have details on their website on how to donate