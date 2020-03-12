Onslow County sets up coronavirus phone bank

Onslow County has opened a phone bank dedicated to answering Coronavirus questions because the health department staff was getting bombarded with calls, taking away from their necessary daily operations.

TThe citizen's phone bank is normally activated in Onslow county during weather emergencies, like hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods, but this is the first time that most could say they're aware of it being used because of a pandemic.

With the situation surrounding coronavirus evolving rapidly, Onslow County leaders want to calm people's fears and avoid the spread of misinformation.

In Jacksonville three Camp Lejeune Marines not showing symptoms were self quarantined this week after returning from Italy. One military spouse, Nikki Lerczak, says this prompted questions for her and her husband. " He actually said the other day, there's tons of Marines that just came back from all over the world and so, he said, that worries me a little bit."​

Lisa Whitman-Grice is a phone bank operator and says, "We are that continuity, we are always here for them to answer those questions, so I think that that's vital knowing that that resource is available."

The citizen's phone bank is taking calls from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, until further notice at 910-989-5027.

