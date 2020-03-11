Onslow County schools launch anonymous safety tip line

Onslow County students have a little extra protection right in their own hands.

Schools launched the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System earlier in the week. It allows students and adults to securely submit any safety concerns anonymously.

The goal is to help identify a threat and intervene before someone hurts themselves or others.

Tips can be submitted through a mobile app, website or 24-7 hotline. These tips go to a crisis center and that team will notify the schools if the tips is credible.