Onslow County officials: Some testing taking longer than 5 days

Hundreds of people have been tested for COVID-19 in Onslow County with results pending from labs inundated with tests.

Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson says, "We have hundreds of tests that we're still waiting results on at this time. The turnaround time on those is expected to be 3 to 5 days, we've had a few take much longer than that."

Testing is done to know who needs to be isolated, in hopes to stop the spread. Governor Cooper says more than 12,000 tests have been taken statewide.

Some health officials are reminding people if they have symptoms, to self isolate first and call their doctors. Only get tested if told to do so.

Duplin County Health Director Tracey Simmons-Kornegay says, "Anyone can be tested, however, it's going to depend on your primary care provider and the health department who is being tested. There are strong recommendations to hold the testing if you only have a fever or a cough because there is no current pharmacological treatment for COVD-19."

Officials say state guidance suggests more testing may be done on people with more severe symptoms, such as chest pain and difficulty breathing.

Duplin County confirmed its first case Tuesday.

Duplin County resident Donald Kornegay says, "I knew it was coming, just didn't know when. It's terrible. A lot of people getting sick because of it. I worry about my momma, and older people like that."

Back in Onslow County, of their three cases, one indicates the virus could be spreading locally.

Bryson says, "We did have one case where there is no direct link, so yes, it is a community spread situation."

Onslow County's manager says they are not considering a stay-in-place order because the state restrictions on businesses and gatherings are naturally limiting people to mainly only going out for essentials.