Onslow County man shot, dies at hospital

An Onslow County man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night.

Deputies say they were called around 9:40 p.m. to the area of Myna Drive for a robbery and shooting. When they arrived, deputies couldn't find a victim or any witnesses.

Deputies then learned the victim, 33-year-old Nicholas Matthews, had been taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle. The man died at the hospital, and deputies say a preliminary cause of death is gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office hasn't said anything about possible suspects in the homicide, and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 910-455-3113.

