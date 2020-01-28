Onslow County man arrested for selling ex-roommates items online

A man from Onslow County is accused of breaking into his former roommate's home and trying to sell his things online.

Onslow County Sheriff's Office reportedly responded to a call back in November when the victim noticed his ex-roommate had attempted to sell some of the victim's property on the internet.

The sheriff's office says 32-year-old Paris Bender, Jr. of Richlands has been charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods for stealing the things from the home.

Deputies say detectives told Bender Jr. to bring the items back to the sheriff's office, and he complied.