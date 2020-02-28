Onslow County leaders prepare for possibility of coronavirus in East

As concerns rise surrounding the Coronavirus, Onslow County healthcare leaders are preparing for a local outbreak but reminding people they should not panic.

There have been no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in North Carolina, however with the number of cases rising across the country and internationally, Onslow County leaders are preparing.

The county's Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson said, "To see if we can weed out someone that may or may not have this virus, we actually do have protocols that are already in place at this point in time."

Onslow Memorial Hospital's Disease Prevention Specialist Gloria Powers said they have plans to handle pandemics and mass medication needs.

"Our first thing is, we want to identify a patient that may have the Coronavirus or suspects that they have the Coronavirus, because they have traveled, or have been exposed to other persons that have traveled as well. We would then want to isolate them immediately," added Powers.

With coronavirus spreading in the midst of peak flu season, the school system is maintaining good communication with parents of students.

"We have had calls from parents," said Onslow County Schools spokesperson Brent Anderson. "The best thing that we can do right now is reiterate what the health department has said, there are no known cases of Coronavirus in North Carolina. It's not a high priority thing we're looking at right now, but we are monitoring the situation closely. If your child is sick, keep them home."

Officials say the same goes for adults, meaning anyone who feels sick should stay home. They say people should be extra mindful of taking precautions similar to those suggested for avoiding the flu.

"Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and wash your hands," said Krissy Richmond-Hoover, Onslow County health department director. "Although we realize this is a time that you may feel anxious because the information is rapidly evolving, we encourage you to stay informed, practice good respiratory hygiene, and take care of one another"

Other forms of the Coronavirus have been known before. According to world health leaders, the viruses are known as MERS and SARS.

While the new coronavirus can be fatal, it's typically not and people can fully recover from it.