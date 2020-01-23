Onslow County law enforcement launches initiative to prevent domestic violence

More is being done to protect domestic violence victims in one county.

Jacksonville police and other Onslow County agencies are launching the Lethality Assessment Program (LAP).

The program allows them to use an 11-step questionnaire to determine how serious a domestic violence report is. If an officer thinks a victim's safety is at risk, they will connect them to a local domestic violence service.

"The LAP provides the right tools by not only giving first responders a quick and accurate way to assess a victim's risk for further violence, but also by teaching them how to effectively communicate this danger to the victim" said Police Chief Mike Yaniero.

Training for the program will begin soon.

The NC Coalition Against Domestic Violence says there were 56 murders from domestic violence in our state last year, including one in Jacksonville.