Onslow County holds second drive-thru food distribution

Onslow County held its second drive-thru food pick-up event Thursday with more food available for people in need.

The pick-ups were held at four sites throughout the county, including Calvary Church in Jacksonville.

Last week, all sites ran out of food within the first 30 minutes they were open.

Organizers say the latest effort had more supplies and helped more people.

Calvary Church volunteers handed out 400 bags of food.

Randy Hall, Calvary Church event coordinator says, "Well we're very grateful to be a part of this. To be a part of the county efforts, to love our neighbors at this time. To reach out and try to do just care for people who need it right now."

Volunteers say they handled the event safely, asking people to have their trunks open to avoid personal contact.

