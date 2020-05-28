Onslow County holds final weekly food giveaway

Onslow County is ending its weekly essential food giveaways to people in need, but the county plans to continue efforts to help struggling families during the pandemic.

The drive-thru food distribution began on April second at several sites around the county.

Workers say that during the first week they ran out of food within 20 minutes of starting the events.

Forty volunteers have been part of the process over the last two months, giving out the equivalent of more than 193,000 meals with more than 9,000 families served.

Kenneth Jarman, Community Outreach Director says, "It's a lot of effort and a lot of people to do something like this, to keep people off the highway and get them in here and get them out. I'm thankful for the volunteers."

Onlsow County is working with community partners to continue efforts to help people who have lost jobs or income due to the coronavirus.

