Onslow County gives out free groceries

Onslow County held its 4th weekly grocery giveaway Thursday at seven area churches.

The pastor at Enon Chapel Baptist church said they've given away their entire stock of 400 bags of groceries each week, however, it's not running out as fast as it did the first time when everything was gone in just over 30 minutes.

Still, he says some people lined up one or two hours early, and the need is evident.

Yolanda Craig picked up groceries and says, "I bought food at the grocery store and it just goes like water with the kids I have in my house. So this has been helpful."

Onslow County plans to do the giveaway again next Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.