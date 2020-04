If you need help putting food on the table, there are volunteers who want to help.

You can stop by 1210 Hargett Street in Jacksonville on Monday morning.

The giveaway is a collaboration with the Onslow Community Outreach Soup Kitchen and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Organizers say there is typically enough food to feed 130 households.

It begins at 10 a.m. For more information call the soup kitchen at 910-455-5733.