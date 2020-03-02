Onslow County elections leaders calm fears about voting ballot security

A recent study by a computer security company found 66-percent of Super Tuesday voters fear elections are not secure.

State officials said a new law took effect in 2020, that all North Carolina voters will have a physical, paper ballot to feed into a machine that counts their vote.

The process changed from votes being cast completely electronically in some areas.

While almost everything can be done electronically in 2020, Onslow Board of Elections Director Jason Dedmond said voting is one thing that should remain old school for security reasons.

"With not wanting things to be connected to the internet, the safest thing I can think of in my mind, even though it is old, simple technology, is paper ballots," said Dedmond.

A study done by the computer security firm, Critical Start, found 66-percent of Super Tuesday voters are fearful of election hacking or interference.

Onslow County, along with most of Eastern North Carolina, sticks to paper ballots, something that local voters, like Matthew Hewett, seem to prefer.

Hewett said, "I do think that the paper ballot is more secure because you know for a fact you're putting down your opinion."

Statewide, officials said no election data is ever sent using the internet. Physical memory cards are delivered in person from precincts to the board of elections offices.