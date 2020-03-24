Onslow County distillery making hand sanitizer

A local distillery is using its productions to help during coronavirus spread.

Walton's Distillery in Onslow County has started making hand sanitizer for health organizations and businesses whose doors have stayed open.

So far the business has distributed more than 100 gallons of sanitizer.

Donald Walton, the owner of the distillery, said when other distilleries began to provide hand sanitizer to those who need it, he thought it would be a good idea to do the same.

Walton says they have received calls from all over the state for their hand sanitizer. Post offices and nursing homes have also stopped by to pick some up.

