Onslow County deputies looking for man involved in fraud case

Onslow County deputies are looking for someone they believe was using a stolen credit card.

Deputies say a man was caught on security camera at the Murphy Express in Jacksonville trying to use a card that was reported lost.

Deputies say the card owner says he lost his wallet and was notified that his cards were being used at a number of places in Onslow County.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5'10" with a thin beard, undercut hairstyle and tattoos on the inner forearm area of each arm. He reportedly drives a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

If you know who he is, call the the Onslow County Sheriff's Office at (910)455-3113, Det. Bacon at 910-989-4073 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.