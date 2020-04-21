Onslow County deputies investigating reports of attempted kidnapping

Onslow County deputies are investigating reports of an attempted kidnapping.

The sheriff's office says they received a report that a man and woman in a black van tried to lure a child inside the car with candy. They say both the man and woman were white and the woman reportedly had blonde hair.

Deputies say it happened near Hunters Creek School off Piney Green Road on Friday around 8 p.m.

The child reportedly ran home and told their parent.

Deputies say if anyone was in the area and saw anything suspicious to report it. They are also asking anyone in the neighborhood with surveillance video to review it and report it the sheriff's office if they see a black van.

