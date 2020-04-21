Onslow County commissioners urge state to begin easing restrictions

Onslow County commissioners are urging state leaders to begin reopening the economy.

In a resolution unanimously adopted Monday night, the Board of Commissioners asked state officials to ease restrictions on businesses in Onslow County by May 1.

Commissioners say they would like to reopen the economy in three phases starting next month. No other details explaining the phases and which businesses would open first have been provided.

Commissioners say during the shutdown, unemployment rates have increased and food stamp applications have have gone up 46% compared to this time last year.

Onslow County has 38 confirmed cases and one death, which commissioners say is less than .02% of the population.