Onslow County business making masks for first responders

One relatively small company in the East that makes parts for first responder masks has seen an increase in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coastal Swiss Precision makes all different kinds of small mechanical parts, some of which, are used to make first responder equipment.

First responders have been instrumental and working hard handling the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the company's employees said they've seen about a 20% increase in the past few weeks in orders for two circular parts they make.

The parts go in first responder masks and are part of the ventilation system that allows the person wearing the mask to breathe clean air.

Customers haven't directly said this demand increase is due to the pandemic, however, they noticed the increase in February when the coronavirus began spreading.

Co-owner Ron Springfield said, "They'll send in a quantity that they need, and those quantities have been coming in a little more frequently than they had in the past. A good feeling of satisfaction that something we make may be helping people, sure"

Coastal Swiss Precision is now operating 24/7 to keep up with their orders. They have just 4 full-time employees, along with a few part-time workers. They operate in a relatively small warehouse near Hubert.

The company is growing with plans to add employers in the future.