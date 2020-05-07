Onslow County beaches, parking areas reopening Friday

Public beaches in Onslow County are reopening on Friday.

North Topsail Beach and Onslow County said their beach accesses and parking lots will reopen tomorrow.

North Topsail Beach aldermen held an emergency meeting yesterday in making that decision, while the county, which owns three beach access points in the town, made their announcement this morning.

Onslow County said Beach Access 4 does remain closed as it was heavily damaged by Hurricane Florence. That beach access is expected to be repaired within the next 90 days, according to the county.

Surf City, part of which is in Onslow County, already had announced its parking areas would reopen on Friday.

