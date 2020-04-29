Onslow County beaches not opening for now

While some beaches have announced plans to reopen, others, like those in Onslow County, are holding off until there's further guidance from Governor Cooper.

Town leaders on Topsail Island say they're waiting to announce any reopening plans until they feel it's clear the governor is ready to lift the stay at home order.

While foot traffic is allowed on all of Onslow County's beaches, parking lots are blocked off, meant to limit beach access to only local residents. However, we did encounter some beachgoers Wednesday who traveled more than 100 miles to get to the beach, and they said they found other places to park.

David Gilbride, North Topsail Beach Interim Town Manager says, "Beach accesses have been open throughout but the parking lots have been closed. We will reevaluate that based on what the governor says."

Doug Medlin, Surf City Mayor says, "It was designed for the local people and to limit the amount of tourists, so we'll see how it goes and wait on the governor's orders."

With Memorial Day approaching, leaders have not put any plans in place yet. Short term rentals still aren't available, but officials say they hope it will be safe to celebrate the start of summer.

Camp Lejeune officials say Onslow Beach is closed for now, and they're also waiting to hear more from the governor before announcing any plans to reopen.

North Topsail Beach and Surf City both are writing tickets to anyone who parks in the blocked off lots, or anywhere else where it's illegal to park.