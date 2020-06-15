Onslow County Sheriff comes under fire for social media comments

Tensions are rising between peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters and law enforcement in Jacksonville. After a march outside the Jacksonville Police Department Saturday, Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller posted on Facebook afterward.

“The march was peaceful. No looting. No violence,” Miller’s post said. “We were there at the beginning and the end. Jacksonville Police Department did a good job, too. It’s over. We hope.”

The posts were considered offensive by many protesters, including former Onslow County NAACP President Al Burgess.

“As if it was something that was done just to pacify or placate rather than doing something because it’s the right thing to do,” said Burgess.

Miller said his comments were misunderstood, and that he was saying while the march was over, the work was far from it.

“The walk was over. The law enforcement was there with the walkers, we participated, some of us participated,” said Miller. “But we were there at the beginning and we were there at the end because we wanted to send a message that law enforcement in this area is against police brutality.”

Other posts by Miller included references to keeping public safety and urges for the community to stay on the side of the people of the community. But, even then, Burgess said the comments made were unacceptable if Miller wants to show black members of the community that he is with them.

“He needs to show the public he needs to show our county, especially the black community, that he has a sincere desire to hear their issues,” said Burgess. “Not just to hear their issues but also to address their issues and that he’s not just walking around looking for a photo-op.”

Miller also said some posts just aren’t true. One post, he said, was doctored to include a racial slur. He said he’s aware of the individual, but would not share his identity with WITN News.