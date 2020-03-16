Onslow County Schools offering free lunch

Onslow County Schools will begin offering free lunch for children and teenagers on Tuesday.

The school system says pick-up will at nine schools will run from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Monday through Friday.

We're told recipients should be prepared to drive up or walk up to the designated area and let staff know how many meals are needed.

School sites taking part:

• Clyde Erwin Elementary Magnet

• Dixon Elementary School

• Hunters Creek Elementary School

• Jacksonville High School

• Northside High School

• Northwoods Elementary School

• Richlands Elementary School

• Southwest High School

• Swansboro High School