Onslow County Schools discusses redistricting options for new school

About 20 parents showed up Tuesday night to learn more about redistricting plans for a new Onslow County School and offer their input during a public meeting.

School board members gave a brief presentation for parents of local elementary students to understand the redistricting that will need to happen when the new elementary school opens on Folkstone road.

The school will have its own district lines and officials are considering three main redistricting options.

Brent Anderson with Onslow County Schools says, "Taking a look at the existing Dixon Elementary School District and how we could divide that into two schools. We don't want to fill up one and then empty out the other so we're figuring out how to balance the population between those two schools."

Parents of roughly 800 students will be sending their children off to a new school starting in 2021.

School board officials say students living near Sneads Ferry, Holly Ridge, the Southwest area, and the Dixon area could all potentially attend the new school, but nothing has been decided yet.

The school board could make a decision at its February 26th meeting and could decide on a name then as well.

Onslow County schools is currently asking the community to help them choose a name for the new school. A survey is on their website and closes this Friday, February 21st, at 5:00 p.m.

