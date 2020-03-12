Onslow County Schools cancels field trips

Onslow County Schools says as of Friday, March 13th, all school-sponsored student field trips are canceled, all school-sponsored out-of-county staff travel is canceled, and all extra-curricular activities are canceled.

All spring sporting events will be suspended through April 6. All Onslow County middle school athletic events are suspended for that period of time as well.

Current guidance from state and local health officials does not recommend school closures at this time.

