Onslow County Museum adds coronavirus artifacts to healthcare collection

History is unfolding before our eyes, and it’s become the life work of Onslow County Museum Director Lisa Whitman-Grice to capture it.

“Museums are the keepers of those stories but we don’t just keep them locked away,” said Whitman-Grice. “And we do that for not just the moment but the future.”

The Onslow County Museum is collecting items related to the coronavirus pandemic to tell the story of the virus to the future. Items like homemade masks, pictures, signs, or any other item that may help tell the story of our present.

“That’s become ingrained into our psyche,” said Whitman-Grice. “So, how have we made those personal changes our family changes, our workplace?”

For Collections Manager Chance Hellman, the work is so important now because so much of the precautions we took to combat the virus were things we’ve learned from the past.

“The biggest thing for me is actually how similar we do things as we did about 50, 60, 70 years ago,” said Hellman. “We see photographs of people in 1918 during the Spanish flu pandemic, and they’re wearing masks.”

The work the museum is doing today, according to Whitman-Grice, is to get ready to tell this moment in time.

“And it won’t be about recreating that story or digging to find it we’ll have it here and ready.”

Although the museum is not open to the public because of the virus, Whitman-Grice said they are planning on re-opening under phase two of Governor Cooper’s executive order. Any items collected for the exhibit will be held in quarantine for at least nine days to decrease the chance of the virus living on its surface.