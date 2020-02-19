Onslow County DOT prepares for wintry weather

Onslow County's Department of Transportation office says they're prepared to use their snow plows and salt when the winter weather hits.

Normally at this time before a storm they would put brine on the roads. However they have not so far because the rain would wash it away.

Onslow County has 1,100 miles of state maintained roads.

Onslow County DOT Director David Sawyer says, "If it weren't raining we do have what's called a brine solution which goes down to help prevent that but with the rain you're kind of wasting that material trying to get that ahead of time so we will do probably a pre-salt of the overpasses and bridges before it starts switching over and from there we monitor."

Officials say the Highway 17 Bypass around Jacksonville has a bridge that is often one of the first local roads to freeze in the case of icy temperatures. While they expect to salt it, they say people should avoid driving unless it's absolutely necessary.

